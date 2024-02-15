IIM Indore student offered Rs 1 crore annual salary job!

New Delhi: A student of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Indore has reportedly been offered a job by an e-commerce company that has offered him a salary package of Rs 1 crore per annum.

This offer has been claimed as the highest annual package offered during the final placement round of this session at IIM, Indore.

The said job is in the sales and marketing department while the posting will be inside India, reports say.

As per reports, the top recruiters these days include Accenture Operations, Airtel, DataLink, HCLSoftware, HDFC Life, Hero Future Energies, Indus Insights, IndusInd Bank and Jio Financial Services.