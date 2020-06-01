ICMR scientist tests Covid-19 positive, building sanitised

New Delhi: One of the scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) here has tested positive for novel coronavirus, a source said on Monday. After this the ICMR headquarter has been closed for fumigation and sanitisation, said the source.

The infected scientist is said to be a part of the COVID-19 core team and is associated with the National Institute of Research in Reproductive Health in Mumbai, which is a part of the ICMR.

The source said the scientist came to Delhi to attend a meeting last week.

A source told IANS that she was to attend office from Monday, but she received a message on whatsapp employees’ group that someone has tested positive for COVID-19, therefore, the office is closed for fumigation and sanitisation. The message said that all employees should continue working from home, “Only covid-19 core team may come, if absolutely necessary,” said the message.