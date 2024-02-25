IAF saves veteran’s life by airlifting liver from Pune

Pune: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday said that it deployed a Dornier aircraft to airlift a team of doctors of Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Delhi to bring back liver from Pune on Friday night.

The airlift operation and subsequent transplant surgery saved a veteran’s life.

“An IAF Dornier aircraft was activated at short notice to airlift a team of doctors of Army Hospital (R&R), to retrieve a liver from Pune to Delhi during the night on 23 Feb 24. The subsequent transplant surgery helped save the life of a #Veteran.” A post by IAF on social media platform X.