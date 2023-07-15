Hyderabad PNB ATM robbery: 4 held, CCTV footage released, watch

By Himanshu 0
Photo: Screengrab from video Twitter/ @ANI

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, along with the Domalguda Police apprehended four people involved in a Punjab National Bank ATM robbery that had taken place on July 3. ANI tweeted about this development on Saturday.

As per reports, the accused plundered away Rs.7 lakh from the victim/complainant while he was depositing cash in PNB ATM.

Rs.3.25 lakhs have been recovered from the possession of the accused. One four-wheeler and one two-wheeler have been seized from the possession of the accused persons.

The material used in the commission of the offence was also recovered, informed Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad.

The CCTV footage of the robbery has also been released.

Also read: Odisha Govt Successfully Organized Odisha Investors’ Meet In Raipur

 

