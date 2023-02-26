Hyderabad: Man kills friend for texting his girlfriend, chops private parts

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of murder, a 22-year-old man in Hyderabad allegedly killed his friend for texting and making calls to his girlfriend, who was previously in a relationship with the victim, police said on Saturday.

The police conducted a detailed investigation after registering a case based on the accused’s statement and recovered the victim’s body, shifting it to a local government hospital for an autopsy.

As per the police, the victim, Naveen, and the accused, Harihara Krishna, studied together at a college in Dilsukhnagar. The girl at the centre of the incident was also a student at the same college.

The two fell in love with the girl however, Naveen first expressed his love for her and she accepted her proposal, although a couple of years later the two parted ways and the girl got into a relationship with Harihara Krishna after the latter proposed to her, police said.

Despite breaking up, Naveen was in constant touch with the girl and kept on texting and making calls to her, which got Krishna badly upset.

On February 17, after waiting more than three months for the chance, the two men got into an ugly fight after getting high on alcohol. Krishna throttled Naveen to death, according to the police, the accused cut off the victim’s heart, head, finger, and private parts.

According to the police, “the accused allegedly took pictures and sent them to his girlfriend on WhatsApp,” and a thorough investigation into the matter is currently underway.