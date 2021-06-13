Building collapses in Mizoram due to heavy rain, 4 children killed

By IANS
Children killed in Mizoram building collapse.

Aizawl: Four children, including three girls, of a family living at Thuampui locality here died when their house collapsed following incessant rain, officials said on Saturday.

Disaster Management officials said that the mishap occurred late on Friday night when six of a seven-member family were present in the house.

Four children, aged between three and 16 years died on the spot while the head of the family Lalbiakzuala, 75, managed to save him from the debris and another member of the family was rescued alive.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has sanctioned a relief of Rs one lakh to the bereaved family.

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Lalchamliana visited the site and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

He further said that an inquiry committee would be formed to probe the accident triggered by heavy rains.

