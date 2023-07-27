Home Ministry to refer Manipur viral video case to CBI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to refer the Manipur viral video case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

By Subadh Nayak

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to refer the Manipur viral video case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This decision comes after a thorough investigation into the disturbing video that had gone viral, showing alleged incidents of violence in Manipur.

The MHA-led investigation has made significant progress, leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for capturing the video on a mobile phone. The police have successfully recovered the mobile phone used to record the viral video, which is expected to serve as crucial evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Government reports have revealed that the decision to transfer the case to the CBI aims to ensure a fair and impartial inquiry.

Earlier, police arrested six accused, including a juvenile, in connection with the horrendous crime that took place on May 4. The incident shook the entire nation.

Meanwhile, irate mobs earlier set ablaze the houses of absconding suspect L. Kabichandra, 20, at Wangjing area in Thoubal and main accused Huirem Herodas Singh at Yairipok village in Thoubal.

