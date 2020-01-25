New Delhi: The government of India on Saturday announced the Padma Shri Awards 2020. The Padma Vibhushan for this year has been awarded to a total of seven prominent personalities, while 16 have been given the Padma Bhushan, 118 have been given the Padma Shri on the 71st Republic Day this year.

Eminent personalities, including former union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes, Olympian boxer Mary Kom, former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Gugnauth have been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan .