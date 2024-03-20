Here’s how journalists on poll duty can cast their votes

New Delhi: The authorised media persons on election coverage can cast their votes through postal ballots, informed the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to reports, those working in essential services such as healthcare and journalists can vote through postal ballots during the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in four States.

The poll panel has written a letter to the concerned officials in this regard. “The departments of the notified category of electors may be informed accordingly and may be asked to nominate ‘Nodal Officer’ for the purpose of the postal ballot facility to such electors. The Nodal Officer may be briefed about the facility and the responsibilities and duties to be carried out by him/her. Copies of Form 12D appended to the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961 may be made available to the Nodal Officer. Nodal officer should inform the electors concerned about the facility,” the EC letter to all chief electoral officers read.

Know how to use postal ballot:

Collect Form 12D from office of DEO/RO. The same can be downloaded from website of DEO/RO. Submit the Form 12D along with certificate from Nodal Officer to RO of the PC within period following five days of notification (as per election schedule for PC). Voting for postal ballots starts six days before the poll day and ends three days before poll day (P6 to P3). The applicant has to go to the voting centres as intimated by RO to cast his vote through postal ballot.

It is to be note here that election for 543 Lok Sabha seats and State legislatures of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim will be held in seven phases from April 19, with counting to be held on June 4.