Haryana school bus mishap: 3 including principal arrested

New Delhi: In the Haryana school bus mishap case of today, 3 people including the principal of the school has reportedly been arrested. It is to be noted that six children were killed and 3 turned critical as a school bus hit a tree and then overturned in Haryana. It has been reported that the driver was drunk.

As per reports, the principal of the school to which the bus belonged, the driver, who allegedly jumped out of the bus just before it hit the tree and the secretary of the school have been taken into custody.

As per police, medical test was conducted on the driver where it was found that alcohol was present in his bloodstream.

It is to be noted that at least five children were killed and fifteen injured after the overloaded bus of a private school went out of control and overturned in Mahendragarh’s Kanina, in Haryana on Thursday.

A total of 35 to 40 children were onboard the bus at the time of the accident. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals, police said.