Bus overturns in Haryana, five school children killed

Chandigarh: In a tragic incident, atleast five children were killed and fifteen injured after an overloaded bus of a private school went out of control and overturned in Mahendragarh’s Kanina, in Haryana on Thursday.

A total of 35 to 40 children were onboard the bus at the time of the accident. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals, police said.

Prime facie overspeeding was the cause of the accident, said an official.

“Four students were brought dead and one critical student who was put on a ventilator passed away at the hospital.15 injured students have been referred to another hospital. SDM and administration present,” says Dr Ravi Kaushik, Nihal hospital in Mahendragarh.

