Govt lines up 5 Bills in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday

By IANS
Government lines up 5 Bills in Rajya Sabha
New Delhi: The government has lined up five Bills in the Upper House on Wednesday.

The Bills for consideration and passing are: The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021; Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Amendment) Bill, 2021, The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

Three Bills are related to the finance ministry which will be moved by Nirmala Sitharaman.

The RS bulletin states that the Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will move a Bill for consideration — to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Arunachal Pradesh, be taken into consideration.

While Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is to move — the Bill further to amend the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008, as passed by the Lok Sabha.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move for consideration — the Bill to amend the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Act, 1972, as passed by the Lok Sabha.

The reports of the standing committees of Transport Tourism and culture, Other Backward Class, and Chemical and Fertilizer will be presented in the House.

The government is pushing the Bills amid din till now as stalemate continued.

