Gold Bars worth Rs 2 Crore recovered from plane’s toilet at Delhi Airport

New Delhi: Four gold bars worth around Rs 2 crores have been recovered from the toilet of an international flight at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here on Sunday.

According to the Officials, the Customs found a grey pouch affixed with adhesive tape below the sink installed in the washroom of the Aircraft while rummaging the flight on completion of its subsequent domestic trips at Terminal 2 of IGI, New Delhi. The officials said that they received input from reliable source about the gold.

The grey pouch contained four rectangular gold bars total weighing around 3969 grams. The rectangular gold bars are estimated to cost Rs 1,95,72,400, said an official statement.

The gold has been seized and further investigation is underway.