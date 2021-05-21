Panaji: The District and Session Court at Mapusa in North Goa on Friday acquitted journalist Tarun Tejpal in 2013 rape case.

The former Tehelka editor-in-chief is accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague inside the elevator of a luxury hotel in Goa in 2013.He was acquitted of all charges in the alleged sexual assault case against him.

A sessions court in Goa had adjourned the hearing on Wednesday and posted it for May 21 due to lack of staff in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, Tejpal was present in the court along with some of his family members and lawyers.

The Goa police registered an FIR against Tarun Tejpal in November 2013 following which he was arrested. Tarun Tejpal has been out on bail since May 2014. The Goa crime branch had filed a charge sheet against Tejpal.