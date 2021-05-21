Goa Court Acquits Former Tehelka Editor Tarun Tejpal Of Rape, Sexual Assault Charges

By WCE 1
Pic Courtesy: Economic Times

Panaji: The District and Session Court at Mapusa in North Goa on Friday acquitted journalist Tarun Tejpal in 2013 rape case.

The former Tehelka editor-in-chief is accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague inside the elevator of a luxury hotel in Goa in 2013.He was acquitted of all charges in the alleged sexual assault case against him.

A sessions court in Goa had adjourned the hearing on Wednesday and posted it for May 21 due to lack of staff in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, Tejpal was present in the court along with some of his family members and lawyers.

The Goa police registered an FIR against Tarun Tejpal in November 2013 following which he was arrested. Tarun Tejpal has been out on bail since May 2014. The Goa crime branch had filed a charge sheet against Tejpal.

You might also like
Nation

India Observes 30th Death Anniversary Of Former PM Rajiv Gandhi

Nation

13 Naxals Neutralized In Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli, Encounter Underway

Nation

Again Covid Death In India Breaches 4K Mark

Nation

Pilot Dies As MiG-21 aircraft of Indian Air Force Crashes Near Moga Of Punjab

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.