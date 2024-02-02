Girl drugged and sexually assaulted by friends she met online in Delhi, 2 arrested

New Delhi: An 18-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted after being drugged by two male friends, who she met on social media platform, in National Capital City of New Delhi.

The teen girl mentioned in her complaint that on Monday at around 1 o’ clock in the afternoon, the accused called her at a signalled intersection in Madangir. Once she reached the place, the men asked her to sit on their scooter but she denied. However, they threatened her with dire consequences.

According to reports, the accused took her to Malviya Nagar where they had food. After having food, the victim felt dizzy as the food was laced with drugs.

After regaining consciousness, she realized that she was sexually assaulted. Based on the complaint, the cops have arrested the accused aged 19 and 21 from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. They have been arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 376-D (gang-rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).

Further investigation into the matter is underway.