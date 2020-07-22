Scribe dead after being hit by bullet
Ghaziabad Journalist Passes Away Due To Bullet Injuries

By KalingaTV Bureau

Ghaziabad: A Journalist named Vikram Joshi, who was shot at by armed assailants near his residence in Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad on June 20, passed away today.

The scribe was attacked when he was returning from his sister’s house along with his two daughters on a motorbike on Monday night. He had suffered a bullet injury on his head after assailants opened fire at him near his residence.

The doctor of a private hospital monitoring Joshi said that the veins in the journalists’ head had got badly damaged due to the bullet injury.

The attack is believed to be the fallout of a complaint that Joshi had lodged at the Vijay Nagar police station on July 16. He had complained that some people were harassing his niece.

In the CCTV footage, the bike can be seen being intercepted by a group of men who surrounded the bike, and started pulling and hitting the rider.

The two daughters of Vikram Joshi could be seen running away the moment the bike falls.

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the shooting incident.

Meanwhile, local beat in-charge Raghvendra was put on suspension with immediate effect for not taking swift action and ignoring the complaint filed by the family of the victim.

Joshi’s brother, Aniket Joshi had said, “A few men were harassing his niece a few days ago and my brother had opposed it and also filed a police complaint. A case was also registered following which he was shot at by those miscreants.”

The journalist’s family has accused the police of inaction as the complaint was lodged on July 16 after a scuffle between Joshi and the miscreants.

(Inputs From IANS)

