FSSAI urges people to stop using newspaper for serving or packing food items

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) urged both consumers and food vendors to stop using newspapers for packing, serving, and storing food.

CEO of FSSAI, G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, expressed deep concern over this common practice and aimed to raise awareness among all those involved.

Rao explained that newspapers can come into contact with various environmental conditions during their distribution, making them vulnerable to contamination by harmful bacteria, viruses, or other pathogens.

These contaminants can then transfer to the food, which, when consumed, can lead to food borne illness and other health problems.

Furthermore, FSSAI pointed out that the ink used in newspapers contains several bio active materials that can have adverse effects on health.

Printing inks may also contain chemicals, including lead and heavy metals, which can seep into the food over time and pose serious health risks.

To address this issue, FSSAI is working closely with state food authorities to enforce regulations that prohibit the use of newspapers for wrapping or packaging food items. Instead, they recommend the use of approved food packaging materials, such as food-grade containers, to ensure the safety of consumers.

It’s worth noting that the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations of 2018 strictly forbid the use of newspapers or similar materials for storing and wrapping food. According to these regulations, newspapers should not be used to wrap, cover, serve food, or absorb excess oil from fried food.