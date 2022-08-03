Free entry to all ASI-protected monuments from Aug 5 to 15

Free entry at all ASI- monuments on 75th Independence Day

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) announced on Wednesday that all of its protected monuments and sites across the nation will be open to visitors and tourists for free from August 5 to August 15 in advance of India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations and as part of the milestone “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations.

The ASI specified in its order copy that “In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 6 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, the Director General, Archaeological Survey of India hereby directed that no fee shall be charged at all the ticketed Centrally protected monuments / Archaeological Sites & Remains specified in the Second Schedule of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959 as well as all Archaeological Site Museums from 5th August, 2022 to 15th August, 2022 on the occasion of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ as part of commemoration of 75th years of India’s Independence.”

The ASI is responsible for managing more than 3,650 nationally significant historic monuments, archaeological sites, and relics under the terms of the AMASR Act of 1958.

