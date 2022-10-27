Four women, child killed in UP road accident

By IANS 0
UP road accident
Representational Image

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Four women and a child were killed and five others seriously injured when a SUV hit an electric pole on Thursday morning.

The incident took place near Handia toll plaza when the driver apparently lost control and hit the electric pole.

All the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The SUV was going from Kanpur to Varanasi when the accident took place.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and directed the district officials to provide proper treatment and all help to the injured persons.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

You might also like
Nation

Coimbatore car blast: Stalin convenes high-level meeting of officials

Nation

UP hospital that gave fruit juice transfusion to dengue patient to be bulldozed

Nation

Delhi CM appeals PM Modi to include photos of Ganesha, Lakshmi on currency notes

Nation

Mallikarjun Kharge officially takes charge as Congress president today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.