Four lions at Chennai Zoo found infected with Delta variant of Covid-19

By KalingaTV Bureau
lion infected with covid
Picture Credit: IANS

Chennai: India has reported the first case of the rapidly spreading Delta Variant of COVID-19 in animals at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai.

The Genome sequencing analysis of four samples taken from lions at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park  located in Vandalur,  southwestern part of Chennai has revealed that they were all affected by the delta( B.1.617.2) variant of COVID-19, ANI reported.

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park had sent a total of 11 samples for Genome sequencing analysis, out of which the samples of four lions were sent on May 24 and the samples of 7 lions were sent on May 29 to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal.

The results from the analysis show that the 4 sequences belong to Pangolin lineage B.1.617.2 and are Delta variants as per the WHO nomenclature, reads the statement released by the Arignar Anna Zoological Park.

Whereas the report shared on June 3 by the NIHSAD, Bhopal states that the samples of 9 lions returned positive for SARS CoV-2 and the animals have been under active treatment since then.

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park administrations had requested the Institute to share the results of genome sequencing of the SARS CoV-2 virus that has infected the lions.

Two lions have already died due to COVID-19 infection at the zoo this month.

The Veterinarian team works day and night to treat the infected animals to keep other animals free from the infection. The Officials said.

