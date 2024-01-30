3 CRPF jawans martyred, 14 injured in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: Three CRPF jawans were martyred while 14 others were injured during an exchange of fire with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Tuesday. The incident occurred near Tekalgudem village of the district.

According to reports, a joint security personnel team of 201 battalion of CoBRA and 150 battalion of the CRPF was out on a search operation when the exchange of fire occurred. The team was working in the area to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB).

It is worth mentioning here that, an FOB is a remote camp meant to facilitate security forces operating in core Naxal areas.

During the exchange of fire at around 1 pm, three CRPF personnel were killed and about 14 jawans were injured.

Following the incident, the commandos have launched an effective retaliation, adding helicopters are being requisitioned for evacuating the injured.