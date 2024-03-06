Former MP Dhananjay Singh gets 7 year jail term in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Former MP Dhananjay Singh was awarded a jail term of seven years and penalty in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. He was the MP of Jaunpur in UP. The Court found Singha and his associate Santosh Vikram guilty in the case of kidnapping and extortion.

As per reports, on Wednesday a Court in Uttar Pradesh sentenced the former MP while pronouncing the order in the matter of the kidnapping of a project Manager of UP Jal Nigam. The Court sentenced Singh to seven years of imprisonment and a penalty of Rs. 50,000.

It is to be noted that Dhananjay Singh was planning to contest Lok Sabha elections from Jaunpur in east Uttar Pradesh. Both the convicts have been sent to judicial custody. A case had been filed in 2020 at the Linebazar Police Stations.