Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tests positive for Covid-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah has tested positive for Covid-19.

Siddaramaiah said he has been admitted to the hospital on medical advice and urged all those who recently got in touch with him to monitor their symptoms, informed via twitter.

“I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves”.

 

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had tested positive for Covid-19.

You might also like
Nation

‘Alerted Mumbai Police in February my son’s life in danger’: Sushant’s Father

Miscellany

Do You Know How Much Amount Your Employer Has Deposited In Your PF Account, Know The…

Nation

Brothers bring water from 151 rivers, 3 seas for ‘bhumi pujan’

Nation

Soldier abducted by suspected militants in J&K’s Kulgam

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.