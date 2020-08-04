Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tests positive for Covid-19

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah has tested positive for Covid-19.

Siddaramaiah said he has been admitted to the hospital on medical advice and urged all those who recently got in touch with him to monitor their symptoms, informed via twitter.

“I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves”.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had tested positive for Covid-19.