Former Employee Brutally Murders CEO and MD of Aeronics Internet in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a shocking turn of events, the CEO and MD of Aeronics Internet Company in Bengaluru were brutally murdered on Tuesday by a former employee. The former employee has been identified as Felix. Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar, fell victim to the attack at the company’s office located at the 6th cross of Pampa Extension Amrithahalli in Bengaluru.

According to authorities, Felix gained unauthorized access to the premises and launched a vicious assault on the unsuspecting victims using a sword. Both Subramanya and Kumar succumbed to their injuries while being rushed to the hospital. The investigation into this shocking incident is currently underway, led by Laxmi Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru.

The motive behind the gruesome attack remains unclear at this stage. However, preliminary reports suggest that Felix had been terminated from his position at Aeronics Internet Company prior to the incident. As the accused remains at large, law enforcement agencies have launched an intensive manhunt to bring him to justice.

The Aeronics Internet Company, a prominent player in the technology sector, is reeling from the loss of its esteemed CEO and MD. Colleagues and employees are grappling with shock and grief as they mourn the untimely demise of their beloved leaders.

Further updates on this tragic incident will be provided as the investigation progresses. In the meantime, the local community is urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities in their efforts to apprehend the suspect.