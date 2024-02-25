Forest Department seizes tiger ‘tooth’ from Shiva Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad

Maharashtra: In a recent update, officials from Forest Department in Maharashtra seized the tooth that was being used as an accessory by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. The officials have also filed a prosecution offence report against Gaikwad, said reports in this regard.

A couple of days back, a video of Sanjay Gaikwad had surfaced online. Therein, he claimed having hunted down a tiger about 37 years back, whose teeth he wears around his neck. It is noteworthy mentioning that the Shiv Sena MLA Gaikwad represents Buldhana district.

As per the information received, the forest department officials have seized the tooth-necklace and have booked MLA Gaikwad under the Wildlife Protection Act. Further, the tooth has been sent to the forensics for testing. After the reports of which, further course of action will be decided.

While speaking to India Today, one of the forest department officials said that the reports of the Forensic tests will be arriving within three to four weeks of time.

He further mentioned that it was after they saw the viral video of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad that they called him and asked him to hand over the tooth.

If reports come true as his claims, it could mean an imprisonment of about three years along with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.