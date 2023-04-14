Footbridge collapses in Jammu, 64 people injured

Udhampur: Over 64 people were injured after a footbridge over the holy Devak stream collapsed near Chenani town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district this afternoon. Out of 64 injured, nearly 24 of were grievously injured.

The footbridge collapsed around 2.30 PM when more than 100 people crossed the bridge at a time even though it had the capacity only for 30-40 people. The injured people fell in the stream as some others were taking a bath in it.

Hundreds of people had gathered on the spot on the occasion of Baisakhi and were using the footbridge, which was made of iron girders.

According to reports, the grievously injured people were rushed to Government District Hospital in Udhampur while at least seven critically injured persons were referred from there to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu. Others who had sustained minor injuries were admitted to a hospital at Chenani.

It is said the locals had constructed the bridge from their own pockets in 2007 after their repeated pleas to the successive governments drew a blank. The footbridge was 76 ft long and 5 ft wide. It stood some 20 ft above the water level.

Meanwhile, the local police has started an investigation into the matter.