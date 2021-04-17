Fodder Scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav Granted Bail

By WCE 1
Jharkhand HC Recuses Against Hearing CBI Plea In Lalu Yadav Case
Pic Credit- Swarajya

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was granted bail today in fodder scam case by the Jharkhand High Court.

The former Bihar chief minister was serving his sentence in the “Dumka Treasury Case”, where he was convicted of withdrawing Rs 3.13 crore from the treasury in the city in Jharkhand.

Lalu has been imprisoned since December 2017 and was sentenced to seven years of jail in 2018 under the IPC and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in relation to the fodder scam case.

The RJD supremo has been convicted in four fodder scam cases. He was convicted in the first case in 2013 and later in two more cases in 2017 and 2018.

