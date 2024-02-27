Floating bridge washed away in Visakhapatnam, watch

New Delhi: In a bizarre event, the newly inaugurated floating bridge at the RK Beach in Visakhapatnam was reportedly washed away today. The said floating bridge had been inaugurated yesterday only and within 24 hours it was washed away.

As per reports, the said floating bridge in Andhra Pradesh was inaugurated by YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy and Minister Gudivada Amarnath on February 25. However, it collapsed and its platform broke away into the waters.

Of course, the incident fortunately did not witness any human loss because when this occurred no visitors were there on the bridge. A video of the incident has gone viral. On the other hand, it has been claimed that detachment of the portion of the floating bridge are false and the exercise was the part of a mock drill.

Watch the video here: