Five pilgrims killed in landslide in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag

Uttarakhand: In a heart-wrenching incident, five pilgrims were killed after a car they were travelling in was buried under the debris of the landslide in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district.

The tragic event occurred in the Tarsali area under Chowki Phata. One of the victims was from Gujarat, and all of them were en route to the sacred Kedarnath shrine when the incident unfolded on Thursday evening.

Officials reported that heavy debris, including boulders, tumbled down from the hill, causing a 60-meter section of the Kedarnath highway to collapse. This calamity led to a vehicle being buried in the debris. On Friday, the vehicle was discovered, and the bodies of the five victims were recovered, confirming the tragic outcome.

The incident resulted in the closure of the Guptkashi-Gaurikund highway, which leads to the revered Kedarnath Dham, disrupting traffic flow. The road suffered severe damage, with approximately 60 meters being washed away due to the landslide.

The ongoing heavy rains in several districts, including Rudraprayag, have been causing concerns. The Meteorological Department has issued both a ‘red’ alert and an ‘Orange’ alert for the period from August 11 to August 14, covering most districts of Uttarakhand.

Authorities are working diligently on the case, and further investigation is currently underway. Meanwhile, passengers and locals in the affected regions are facing disruptions, as several police stations in the lower areas, such as Chowki Jawadi, Kotwali Rudraprayag, Chowki Tilwada, Thana Agastyamuni, and Kakdagad, are dealing with the aftermath and managing the situation.