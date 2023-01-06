Five drunk men got arrested for pouring hot oil on hotel owner, son, staff near Chennai

Chennai: In a horrifying incident, five drunk men were arrested for pouring hot oil on three people in Chennai. The incident took place in Madambakkam area near Selaiyur.

The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera, where two men, Ajith and Karthik had come to the fast food shop asking four packet of chicken rice. As they refused to pay the amount, the owner denied to give them the food.

Later at around 11:15pm, Ajith and Karthik went to the shop along with four more friends and started abusing the owner. As the argument became heated, one of the drunk men threw the hot oil which was on the stove at the owner, his son and one of the worker present there.

They also vandalised the shop and fled from the scene.

Following the incident Selaiyur police rushed to the spot and rescued the owner Jayamani (59), his son Manikandan (29) and the worker Nemraj (29) and sent them to the hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, police arrested five persons, including Ajith, Karthik alias Hariharan, Pravin alias Jago, Siva and Vicky from Madambakkam in this matter for there involvement in the case. Police are also searching for one more accused who is currently absconding.

The five arrested persons were then forwarded to the court. Further, investigation of the case is underway.