Fire Erupts in Humsafar Express train in Gujarat; No casualties reported

Gandhinagar: A fire broke out in the power car or brake van coach of Humsafar Express, train number 22498, which operates between Tiruchirappalli and Shri Ganganagar. The incident took place in Gujarat’s Valsad area. The incident caused alarm and concern among the passengers aboard.

Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Western Railway, confirmed the incident. He stated that fire and smoke were noticed in the power car/brake van coach while the train was passing through Valsad. All passengers in the adjacent coach were immediately and safely deboarded.

“Thankfully, no casualties were reported due to the swift action taken by railway authorities and staff. Following safety protocols, the affected coach will be detached from the train, and further steps will be taken to ensure the safe departure of the train. Passengers are being kept informed and reassured of their safety,” said Sumit Thakur.

Also Read: NIA Seized Properties Of Khalistani Terrorist Who Threatened Hindus In Canada

On receiving information, the higher authorities and police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. However, the reason of breaking out of fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.