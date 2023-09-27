Fire breaks out in girls’ hostel in Delhi, check details

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a girls’ hostel in Delhi’ Mukherjee Nagar area in the evening hours of Wednesday, ANI informed in a X post today.

Reportedly, the fire broke out in a paying guest hostel for girls while 7 numbers of fire tenders reached the spot, said Delhi Fire Service.

Later, another 5 fire tenders were also rushed to the spot. It was reported that a few girls were trapped in the building as informed by the director Atul Garg of Delhi Fire Service.

“A fire broke out in a girls’ PG hostel in the Mukherjee Nagar area. 7 fire tenders reached the spot: Delhi Fire Service,” ANI tweeted.

As per latest reports, later a few more fire tenders were sent to the site to douse the fire. In total 20 fire tenders were sent to the spot and the fire was doused. As many as five girls who were trapped due to the fire, were rescued.