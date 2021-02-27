Fire Breaks Out In Delhi Cosmetic Factory , One Dead

By IANS
Image Credit:IANS

New Delhi: One person was killed in a fire break out in a cosmetic factory in the Gulabi Bagh area in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

Atleast of 28 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

According to the fire department, a charred body was also found in the factory.

Cosmetics, nail polish, children’s toys and bags are made in the factory.

“The fire started at around 3.47 a.m. Fire tenders are on the spot and trying to douse the fire. It is under control,” said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

