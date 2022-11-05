Fire breaks out at Fashion Street in Mumbai, 10 shops gutted: Watch

Mumbai: A fire accident took place in the famous Fashion Street in Mumbai today afternoon. As many as 10 shops gutted in the fire. Thankfully nobody reportedly were injured in the incident.

As per reports, the fire broke out at a shop in the fashion street, a roadside apparel market in South Mumbai at around 1 pm. Within a while the fire spread to multiple shops in the market. Within no time the fire services department was alerted.

Accordingly, fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flame. The fire fighters managed to control the fire blaze in less than one hour, says reports.