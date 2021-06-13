New-Delhi: As many as 56 shanties were gutted after a massive fire broke out at the Rohingya refugee camp at Kalindi Kunj in Delhi on Saturday. The Rohingyas Muslims were staying in the camp for over two years and the government has even issued an identity card to these refugees.

The fire broke out at the Rohingya camp on Saturday and the fire department received the information at around 11.55 pm. It is suspected that fire broke out due to a short circuit in one of the huts and it has spread to others.

Soon after the fire, all the occupants came out of their houses. Fire department officials and local police immediately reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

On reaching the spot a massive outbreak of fire was witnessed in the area of Rohingyas camp on which the fire brigade and ambulance team were intimated about the same and several vans of the fire brigade and ambulance arrived at the spot within a short span of time,” said DCP (southeast) RP Meena.

During an inquiry, it has been revealed that around 56 jhuggis of Rohingyas having a total population of around 270 people have been burnt to ashes.

“The cause of the fire is not known yet and appropriate legal action is being taken regarding the same,” said the officer.