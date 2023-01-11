FIR filed against the accused Bengaluru metro pillar collapse case

In the latest update on the Bengaluru metro pillar collapse case, an FIR has been registered against the accused. The accused includes a total of eight people. This further includes the director of the Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC).

Speaking on the matter, A Jnanendra, Karnataka Home Minister, said that the matter will be investigated thoroughly. He even said that the accused will be facing strict and serious consequences. He further mentioned that apart from the director of NCC, supervisor Lakshmipathi and JE Prabhakar also come under charge. As per his statement, it was solely due to the company’s negligence that the horrifying accident took place.

The case of the Bengaluru metro pillar collapse happened during the morning hours of January 10. The pillar that was build to hold up the Bengaluru metro fell on a scooty, taking the life of a woman and her toddler. The erected pillar reached up to 40 feet in height and weighed in tonnes. Both the injured were immediately rushed to the hospital were they died due to the injuries and blood loss.

The Karnataka government announced a compensation of Rs. 20 lakh each to the family of the deceased. Reportedly, the father of the woman has refused to accept his daughter’s body until the license of the contractor is canceled.