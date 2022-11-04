Fatal test drive: Groom kills aunt, injures four with car gifted by bride’s family

Etawah: Marriage celebrations in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah turned sour when the bridegroom crushed his aunt and four other relatives. The incident happened while he was test driving the new car that had been gifted to him by the bride’s family.

The victim and groom’s aunt, 35-year old Sarla Devi came under the wheels and died. Four others suffered grave injuries. A 10-year-old girl is among those injured admitted to hospital.

The incident took place in Akbarpur village during the ’tilak’ ceremony of Arun Kumar, 24, a Provisional Arms Constabulary (PAC) jawan.

According to reports, Arun was handed the keys to the car during the ceremony. Even though he had never driven a car before, he decided it would be a good idea to take it for a test drive inside the venue. Apparently it was his brother-in-law who had suggested that he try to drive the car inside the venue.

He started the car and instead of applying brakes, he pressed the accelerator and the car rammed into relatives standing nearby.

Station house officer, Ekdil, Ranvijay Singh said: “We have taken the accused into custody. Once we receive a complaint, we will charge the accused with causing death by negligence, rash driving and other offences.”