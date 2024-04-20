Fake currency seized from house along Indo-B’desh border in Bengal

Kolkata: In a joint operation, the West Bengal Police and the South Bengal Frontier of the BSF seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 1,48,500 from a house close to the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s Malda district.

The raid took place on Friday after an input from the BSF’s intelligence wing.

Before carrying out the raid, troops of the 70th Battalion of the BSF deployed at the Sasni border outpost informed the state police to prevent any retaliation by the villagers. Malda goes to the polls on May 7 and any false allegations by the locals against the CAPF personnel may lead to a political slugfest in the state.

“A search was carried out in the house of a person named Habibur in Sasni village where bundles of counterfeit Rs 500 notes were found hidden on the third floor. The owner of the house is absconding. In total, 297 fake notes of Rs 500 face value each were seized, which have been handed over to the local police for further legal processing,” said A.K. Arya, DIG, BSF, and spokesperson for the South Bengal Frontier.

“There will be no let up in our vigil and the perpetrators will face strict action,” he added.