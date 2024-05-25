Every vote counts, make yours too: PM Modi to voters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to vote in large numbers, saying that “democracy thrives when people are engaged and active in the electoral process.”

Voting was taking place in 58 seats across seven states and one Union Territory. PM Modi said that democracy thrives when people are active in the electoral process.

Taking to his official X account, PM Modi said, “I urge all those who are voting in the 6th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to vote in large numbers. Every vote counts, make yours count too! Democracy thrives when its people are engaged and active in the electoral process.”

Polling is taking place in 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, eight seats each in West Bengal and Bihar, seven in Delhi, four in Jharkhand, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, six seats in Odisha and one in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri.

Odisha will also vote for 42 Assembly constituencies. The seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on June 1.