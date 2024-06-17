69th All India Men & Women Kabaddi Tournament: KIIT women’s team & South Eastern Railway Men’s team lift trophy

Jajpur: The 69th All India Men & Women Kabaddi tournament being held at Khanditar Stadium of Odisha’s Jajpur district concluded with KIIT women’s team and South Eastern Railway men’s team becoming the champions in their respective categories.

In the final of the women category, the KIIT team from Bhubaneswar became the champion by defeating the Chhattisgarh women team with 7 point lead. Likewise, the South Eastern Railway Men’s team outplayed the Nagpur team by 8 points.

Jajpur MP Rabindra Narayan Behera along with ‎ Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo and other dignitaries attended the final matches and gave away the awards to the winners and runners-up. The winners were given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each while the runners-up got Rs 60,000 each.

Around 30 teams from both state and outside the state took part in the tournament which has been conducted by the Jajpur Kabaddi Association every year from June 13 to June 16. Likewise, at least 10 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) players were also part of the tournament.