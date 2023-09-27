Eight labourers injured in blast inside vehicle in Anantnag’s Larkipora

At least eight people sustained injuries after a mysterious blast took place inside a vehicle in Larkipora area of Doru in Anantnag district

By Abhilasha

Anantnag: At least eight people sustained injuries after a mysterious blast took place inside a vehicle in Larkipora area of Doru in Anantnag district today. The police said that there was no terror link in the case.

“An explosion occurred in the cement mix settling vibration machine, adjacent portable generator and tin can of oil being carried with labourers in a load carrier at Larkipora Anantnag,” police said. Around eight labourers were injured with burn injuries.

The injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. All are said to be in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the Police and CRPF  have started the investigation.

