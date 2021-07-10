Educational institutions to reopen in different states as Covid-19 cases drop; See details

New Delhi: The coronavirus cases have begun to witness a decline in India following which different states have started planning to reopen schools and colleges.

Reportedly, Haryana announced on Friday that government and private schools for students of classes 9 and 12 will reopen from July 16 along with written permission of parents allowing the students to physically attend the classes.

The Gujarat government also announced to reopen the educational institutions from July 15 along with colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Similarly, the Additional Chief Secretary, Education of Bihar Sanjay Kumar recently announced that Bihar will be opening its schools, universities, and colleges on alternative days with 50 % capacity while students of classes 11 and 12 will also be called to schools following the COVID-19 protocols.

The Haryana school students can physically attend classes from July 16, while classes for middle-school students from classes 6 to 8 will begin from July 23, added reports.

The Maharashtra government has decided to reopen schools in areas where no active COVID-19 case has been reported in the past month. The schools have been allowed to resume offline classes for students of Classes 8 to 12 from July 15.

However, the option of an online mode of study will continue for students unwilling to attend the school and this will not put a negative impact on their attendance.