Educational institutions to reopen in different states as Covid-19 cases drop; See details

By WCE 7
school college reopen
Image Credits: IANS

New Delhi: The coronavirus cases have begun to witness a decline in India following which different states have started planning to reopen schools and colleges.

Reportedly, Haryana announced on Friday that government and private schools for students of classes 9 and 12 will reopen from July 16 along with written permission of parents allowing the students to physically attend the classes.

The Gujarat government also announced to reopen the educational institutions from July 15 along with colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Related News

Stricter Restrictions To Be Imposed In Assam From May 13 To…

Similarly, the Additional Chief Secretary, Education of Bihar Sanjay Kumar recently announced that Bihar will be opening its schools, universities, and colleges on alternative days with 50 % capacity while students of classes 11 and 12 will also be called to schools following the COVID-19 protocols.

The Haryana school students can physically attend classes from July 16, while classes for middle-school students from classes 6 to 8 will begin from July 23, added reports.

The Maharashtra government has decided to reopen schools in areas where no active COVID-19 case has been reported in the past month. The schools have been allowed to resume offline classes for students of Classes 8 to 12 from July 15.

However, the option of an online mode of study will continue for students unwilling to attend the school and this will not put a negative impact on their attendance.

You might also like
Nation

Covid-19 negative report mandatory for tourists going to Mussoorie

Nation

PM Modi to chair meeting with Council of Ministers on July 14

Nation

More than 90 cases of Delta Plus variant detected in Tripura

Nation

Kappa variant of Covid-19 detected in Uttar Pradesh; Here’s all you need to…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.