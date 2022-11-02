ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in illegal mining case

By Abhilasha 0
Hemant Soren

New-Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and asked him to appear in connection with the illegal mining case in the state.

Soren have been asked to appear at the regional office in Ranchi on November 3 for questioning.

On July 8, the probe agency also raided 18 locations in Sahibganj, Barhait, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa of Jharkhand linked to Pankaj Mishra and his business associates. The ED later arrested Soren’s political aide Pankaj Mishra and his two associates in the case in the month of July.

The ED has detected illegal mining to the tune of more than Rs 1,000 crore in this case.

