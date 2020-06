Rajkot: The National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Sunday informed that an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Gujarat’s Rajkot at 8.13 pm.

According to the NCS, epicenter of the earthquake was 122 km north-northwest (NNW) of the city. However, the intensity of the earthquake was so strong that the residents of Kutch, Saurashtra, and Ahmedabad felt the tremors.