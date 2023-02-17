Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Jammu-Kashmir’s Katra

Katra(J&K): An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit the Katra of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The earth-quake struck at 5.01 am at a depth of 10 km. The epicenter was 97 kilometers east of Katra. The latitude and longitude of the earthquake were found to be 33.10 degrees and 75.97 degrees respectively. The location of the quake was 97 kilometers east of Katra.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-02-2023, 05:01:49 IST, Lat: 33.10 & Long: 75.97, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 97km E of Katra, Jammu, and Kashmir,” NCS tweeted.

No casualty or damage to property reported from anywhere, the officials said.