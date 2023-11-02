Dudhwa Park to reopen from Nov 15, chopper service soon

Lucknow: The Dudhwa National Park is all set to open once again starting November 15 and this time, it comes with a host of exciting updates and offerings.

The park, sprawling over 490 square kilometres along the Indo-Nepal border in Lakhimpur Kheri, has not only reduced its service rates but is also introducing a helicopter service to make access more convenient for tourists.

Field director of Dudhwa National Park, Lalit Verma, said, “The park will open its gates to visitors on November 15, and bookings are already underway for those interested in staying within its captivating wilderness.”

One of the most significant developments is the launch of a helicopter service that will connect Lucknow to Dudhwa, Chuka Tiger Reserve, and Kartaniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary.

This initiative is currently in the process of being finalised.

Travelling from Lucknow to Dudhwa by road is a 240 km journey, which can take up to five hours. With the helicopter service, this journey will be reduced to less than half an hour, although the exact start date is yet to be decided.

Lalit Verma said, “The nearest helipad to Dudhwa is approximately seven kilometres away, and it will take approximately 20 minutes to reach Dudhwa from there. The helicopter service will operate under the guidance of the civil aviation department. Companies will be invited to participate in a tender process, and once the bidding is finalised, the service will commence at a reasonable price.”

