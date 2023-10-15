Dubai-Amritsar Air India Express plane makes emergency landing at Karachi

New Delhi: An Air India Express flight en route from Dubai to Amritsar made an emergency landing at Karachi airport on Saturday. The emergency landing was done after a passenger faced a medical complication and needed immediate assistance.

As per the spokesperson of the airlines, after the emergency landing in Karachi, the passenger was provided immediate medical services. The flight departed from Karachi for Amritsar at 2:30 pm after the passenger was treated and cleared to fly.

“A guest on board our Dubai-Amritsar flight had a sudden medical complication inflight (October 14), and the crew opted to divert to Karachi, given that it was the closest location to provide immediate medical assistance. The flight departed from Dubai at 08.51 AM local time and landed in Karachi at 12.30 PM local time,” Air India Express spokesperson said to ANI.

“The airline closely coordinated with the airport and local authorities, and the guest was provided immediate medical services after landing. The airport doctor at Karachi administered required medication and after medical assessment the pax was cleared to fly by the airport medical team. The flight departed from Karachi at 2.30 PM local time on its way to Amritsar,” he added.

Earlier, in July, an IndiGo flight en route to Ranchi from Mumbai was diverted to Nagpur after a passenger’s medical emergency. The passenger was rushed to a hospital after landing, however, he succumbed to his illness.

