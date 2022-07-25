Droupadi Murmu assumes office as President of India

New Delhi: Droupadi Murmu assumed office at the Rashtrapati Bhavan after taking oath as the 15th President of India on Monday. Former President Ram Nath Kovind was also present with her.

President Droupadi Murmu assumes the office of the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Former President Ram Nath Kovind also present with her. (Source: Rashtrapati Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/36Cnyyvqs5 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

Reportedly, the Twitter page of Rashtrapati Bhavan which is handled by the President’s Secretariat has been updated. Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as the 15th President of India. Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana administered the oath of office to Murmu in the Central Hall of Parliament.

President Droupadi Murmu said her election to the top constitutional post shows that the poor can not only dream but also fulfil those dreams in India. She was addressing the nation after taking oath as the 15th President of India. Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana administered the oath.

She started her speech by greeting people and said, “I humbly greet all the fellow citizens from this sacred Parliament, a symbol of the hopes, aspirations and rights of all the citizens of India. Your affection, trust and support will be my greatest strength in discharging my functions and responsibilities.”

President Murmu thanked all MPs and MLAs for electing her.

“My election to the post of President is proof of the fact that in India, the poor can dream and also fulfill those dreams. Reaching this office is not my personal achievement but that of all the poor people in the country. It is the power of India’s democracy that a girl born in a poor tribal home could reach the topmost constitutional post,” President Murmu said.

President Murmu noted that it is also a coincidence that her political career started when the country was celebrating its 50th year of Independence and today in the 75th year of independence, she got this new responsibility.

She assured the countrymen, especially the youth and the women that their interests will be paramount for her while working in this office.

“I want to tell the youth of our country that you are not only building your own future but also laying the foundation of future India. As the President of the country, I will always support you fully.

The President stressed on speeding up efforts to meet the expectations that the freedom fighters had from the citizens of independent India.

(With inputs from IANS)