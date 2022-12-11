Driver, co-passengers molest woman, throws baby out of cab in Maharashtra

Maharashtra: In a shocking incident, a 10-month-old girl died after she was flung from a cab on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district of Maharashtra while her mother was allegedly molested on Saturday morning.

According to reports, a case has been registered against the accused named Vijay Kushwaha u/s 304 and 354 IPC at Mandvi police station in Palghar district for molesting a woman. The incident took place in a moving car on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.

On the way, the cab driver and some co-passengers allegedly molested the woman. In the incident, the woman’s 10-month-old child died, while the mother is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.