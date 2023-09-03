DRI and BSF seize 14.32 kg of Smuggled Gold at Indo-Bangladesh Border

Kolkata: In a significant joint operation between the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Border Security Force (BSF), authorities have successfully recovered a substantial cache of smuggled gold weighing 14.32 kilograms at the Indo-Bangladesh Border. Two individuals have been apprehended in connection with the case.

The operation, based on specific intelligence developed by DRI, was launched in collaboration with BSF along the international border in Nadia district of West Bengal. Officials conducted a thorough search of a forested area near the border village, leading to the discovery of 106 gold biscuits and pieces concealed beneath the soil in a pit.

One of the key individuals involved in orchestrating the smuggling operation, along with a significant accomplice, was arrested on Sunday. This joint operation represents a significant achievement in curbing cross-border smuggling activities and upholding the law along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Authorities are continuing their investigations to trace the origins and intended destinations of the smuggled gold, as well as to dismantle any larger networks associated with such illegal activities. Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.